Beed: 'Ready for a struggle, won't bow down to anyone,' declares BJP's Pankaja Munde

Pankaja Munde

Amid talk of growing resentment for neglect in the party, Former Minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Wednesday declared that she was not scared of struggle saying that she will not bow down to anyone. ‘’I have the blood of Chhatrapati Shivraya, Bhagwan Baba and Gopinath Munde who dreamed of Hindu Swarajya. I am not afraid of struggle. I will not be tired, I will never bow down to anyone,’’ she said at the customary Dussehra rally held at Bhagwan Bhaktigad in Beed district.

Pankaja, after her defeat against cousin and NCP nominee Dhananjay Munde in 2019 assembly elections failed to get nominations for the Rajya Sabha and state council, thereby has clarified that she was not deterred by humiliation and neglect but ready to stay in the politics for a long haul.

‘’This is not a gathering of mud slingers but mud tramplers. It is in our blood to struggle. I did not talk about those opposed to Gopinath Munde (Her father) and opposed me, criticizing me below the belt. If someone did something wrong, I did not take advantage of the opportunity to speak to that person. It is not in our blood,” said Pankaja who is national secretary has been retained in September as co-in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

‘’Didn't Gopinath Munde have a struggle? There was a constant struggle for him. Gopinath Munde fought till the last moment of his life with a lotus flower in his hand in a party where no one was going against the flow. Did his struggle subside? In 40 years of politics, he got power only for four and a half years. Is it less of a struggle? The struggle of Gopinath Munde is in front of us," said Pankaja.

Pankaja told her followers not to resent or press for her name if the party’s candidate list is released. ‘’I am not angry with anyone. Why should I be upset? Great people have struggled in politics. Wait for the right time. I have no ego, I have self-respect. I will never lie to you. I will never ask for anything in front of anyone,’’she said.

‘’If the party gives me a ticket I will prepare myself for the 2024 elections. I will not approach any leader but will continue to work without expecting a post,’’ said Pankaja in her emotional remarks.