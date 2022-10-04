Mumbai: When Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde could not restrict himself from beating drums at Garba event

CM Eknath Shinde playing drum during Garba event in Mumbai. | Vibhav Birwatkar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was seen beating the drum when he visited the Raas Rang Garba 2022 organised by Janaseva Pratishthan and Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) in neighbouring Thane.

Shinde along with his supporters were seen beating the drums as he took part in Navratri festivities in his bastion Thane.

In a brief address to his supporters, Shinde said, "Earlier, the people from Thane had to visit South Mumbai to play Garba in major events. But now, the event will be celebrated at a grand level, so that people from Mumbai will come to Thane to play Garba. After Ganpati, the festival of Navratri will also be celebrated with full enthusiasm. That's the reason why the government has extended the deadline to 12 midnight."

Earlier, the wife of the CM, Lata Shinde, had also played drums to welcome him home after becoming chief minister of the state in July.

Meanwhile, in a first for the 56-year-old Shiv Sena, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 5). The Uddhav Thackeray led Sena will hold its rally at Shivaji Park, while CM Eknath Shinde’s faction will be holding his rally at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).