Maharashtra cabinet approves revised expenditure of Rs 12,672.73 crore

The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday gave approval for the revised expenditure of Rs 12,672.73 crore.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio, took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi for keeping decisions in abeyance when it was in power.
Defending Tuesday’s decisions, he said the state will give priority to less developed Vidarbha, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and Konkan.
