Maharashtra cabinet approves revised expenditure of Rs 12,672.73 crore

Maharashtra cabinet approves revised expenditure of Rs 12,672.73 crore

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio, took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi for keeping decisions in abeyance when it was in power

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File
The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday gave approval for the revised expenditure of Rs 12,672.73 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio, took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi for keeping decisions in abeyance when it was in power.


Will ensure that no one does wrong by taking advantage of the crowd at the Dussehra rallies in...
article-image

Defending Tuesday’s decisions, he said the state will give priority to less developed Vidarbha, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and Konkan.

