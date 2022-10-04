e-Paper Get App
He reiterated that the law and order will be maintained adding that the arrangements are being made to ensure that both the rallies are conducted peacefully.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
Will ensure that no one does wrong by taking advantage of the crowd at the Dussehra rallies in Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, on the eve of two Dussehra rallies on Tuesday has warned not to take advantage of the crowd saying that the police are keeping a close watch to maintain a law and order situation.

"The police are taking necessary measures and hope that those coming for rallies should not indulge in any wrongdoings," he added.

‘’We will maintain law and order. I don't feel any problem with people coming in large numbers. We will ensure that no one does wrong by taking advantage of the crowd," said Fadnavis. 

Fadnavis said speeches should be made within the framework of the law. He warned that if there is a violation of law during the speech, the law will take its own course. He reiterated that the law and order will be maintained adding that the arrangements are being made to ensure that both the rallies are conducted peacefully. He hoped that participants from both sides would try to prevent disruption of law and order in the city. 

Fadnavis’ statement came a day after NCP chief and former union minister Sharad Pawar advised the Thackeray faction and Shinde camp to take due care so that the political atmosphere in the state does not deteriorate. ‘’Care should be taken so that bitterness does not increase while presenting respective stands by both at the Dusserah rallies,’’ he said.

On Pawar’s advice, Fadnavis said,’’ It is good that Pawar is giving advice. He should continue to give such advice to people and also to his own party members. He should give more advice to Nana Patole (state Congress chief) too.’’

