Maharashtra: Pankaja Munde not fielded for MLC polls

The party renominated Darekar and Lad. However, BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde was not fielded.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Pankaja Munde | Photo by ANI

The BJP ( Bharatiya Janata Party) has released a list of candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the State Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

From Maharashtra, the party has fielded Praveen Darekar, Prasad Lad, Ram Shinde, Srikant Bharatiya, Uma Girish Khapre.

Bharatiya is an organization man, who was given joint Secretary rank when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Uma Girish Khapre, who is the state women BJP chief, has been fielded instead.

