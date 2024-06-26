Thane Witnesses Surge In Demand For Lifestyle Projects |

Thane, a burgeoning city in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is experiencing a surge in demand for affordable luxury residential projects. This growing interest is transforming the real estate landscape, drawing attention from both developers and homebuyers alike. The trend is driven by a combination of factors, including improved infrastructure, connectivity, and an increasing preference for lifestyle-oriented living spaces.

Recent market analysis reveals a significant uptick in inquiries and bookings for lifestyle projects in Thane. These projects offer premium amenities and sophisticated living experiences at competitive prices, catering to the aspirations of middle-income buyers seeking an upgrade in their living standards.

As per a recent report by real estate data and analytics firm PropEquity, Thane was among the top cities in terms of quarterly sales with 26,702 units sold in Q1 of 2024. The markets covered in the report included Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi NCR. As per data released by PropEquity last week, the sales of residential properties in Thane may rise nine per cent to 25,041 units in April-June as compared to 22,956 units during the same period last year.

Highlighting the significance of Thane’s real estate growth, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO, Rajan Bandelkar, said, “Thane's real estate market has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. The increasing demand for lifestyle projects underscores the city's appeal as a residential hub that offers a perfect balance of modern living and affordability. We will continue to support this growth by fostering a conducive environment for developers and ensuring that homebuyers have access to high-quality housing options.”

The surge in demand for lifestyle projects is also attributed to Thane's strategic advantages, including its proximity to Mumbai, well-developed social infrastructure, and a thriving commercial environment. As more developers enter the market with innovative and value-driven projects, Thane is poised to become a preferred destination for those seeking a premium yet affordable lifestyle.

With the real estate sector witnessing this positive shift, industry experts predict that Thane will continue to attract significant investments and maintain its upward trajectory in the coming years. The growing preference for lifestyle projects reflects the changing aspirations of homebuyers and underscores Thane's potential as a real estate hotspot.

Commenting on this, Head-Marketing, JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd, Deepak Nair said, “The rising demand for premium lifestyle projects in Thane highlights the city's evolving real estate landscape. Our focus has always been on understanding consumer needs to meticulously craft homes that exceed expectations through innovative design, functional efficiency, and modern amenities tailored to all age groups. Thane's strategic location, combined with our commitment to excellence and ahead-of-time delivery, positions our project as the perfect choice for modern home buyers seeking both lifestyle and affordability.”

Echoing similar feelings, Director of Prescon Group, Vedanshu Kedia said, "Thane has always been a key market for us, and we are thrilled to see such a robust demand for our affordable luxury offerings. Our projects are designed to provide the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience, making them highly attractive to discerning buyers. We believe this demand will continue to grow as more people recognize the value and quality that Thane's real estate market has to offer."