CM Shinde on project launching spree in Thane: Inaugurates infra works worth nearly ₹398 Cr | Vibhav Birwatkar

Thane: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs398 crore in Thane. He launched two creek waterfront promenades at Kopri and Kalwa under the Smart City scheme of the Thane Municipal Corporation. These chowpatty areas will have viewing and recreational facilities along with eating joints.

Other projects launched:

The other projects launched included a library, newspaper reading centre at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, an underground parking facility in Gaondevi, a garden at Gyan Sadhana College, and a traffic island at Road No. 22 in Wagle Estate.

His day, though, began with Mandap Pooja for Chaitra Navratri festival in Kopri, following which many Thanekars took selfies with him.

Siddharth Nagar slum dwellers call off strike

Later, CM Shinde met Siddharth Nagar slum dwellers, who have been on a hunger strike for their housing rights for the past few days. They called off the strike after he heard them and assured them that the issue would be resolved soon.

The CM also launched 20 CNG and 11 electric buses, which will enhance the TMC transport department fleet. From the stable of Olectra Greentech Limited, the 9mt buses will help the city cut emissions and costs. Olectra’s e-buses are already operational in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.