Thane: MNS worker beaten up by four in Ulhasnagar, CCTV footage surfaces

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party worker from Ulhasnagar in Thane district was severely beaten up by four people after his regular follow-up on the illegal parking on a reserved plots in the city. The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against four people on Saturday, March 4.

Reserved plots in Ulhasnagar are being taken over by land mafia and, surprisingly, political parties have not opposed this. There should ideally be a ground for children to play on the reserved plots at Ulhasnagar Camp No-1.

Deshmukh was following up on land-grabbing issue

MNS party worker Yogiraj Deshmukh has been following up on the issue of reserved plot land being usurped by land mafia for many years with the tehsil office and also Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials. Meanwhile, some people also started parking on the reserved plots.

On Friday March 3, when Deshmukh was on his way for some work, an attacker named Amit Funde, Akshay Andhale, an auto-rickshaw driver, and an unknown person approached Deshmukh and beat him severely with a wooden stick. Deshmukh was severely injured in this episode and is undergoing a treatment at a private hospital.

The four assailants asked Deshmukh why he is doing regular follow-ups on the reserved plots and beat him severely.

MNS demands action against assailants

The MNS in Ulhasnagar is protesting the attack against Yogiraj Deshmukh and demanding action from the police. Earlier on Thursday, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was also attacked in Mumbai.

Shashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar, said, "The reserved plots in the city are going to land mafia and the UMC officials are ignoring this. The reserved plots in the city come under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Office and it is being alleged that they have neglected them. It seems that UMC, the tehsil office, land mafias and a few leaders and developers are in hand in gloves in usurping the reserved plots. State government should set up an inquiry in the reserved plots usurping matter on a priority basis."

Police say one of assailants was also from MNS

Dilip Fulpagare, senior police inspector with Ulhasnagar police station, said, "We have registered an FIR against the four assailants. Also, one of the assailant was from the MNS itself. The fight took place due to past rivalry. As of now, we have not arrested any of the assailants. We are further probing the case."