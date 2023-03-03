Maharashtra: 'Govt committed to betterment of state,' says Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that his government is committed to the betterment of the common people of Maharashtra. He said the state is making progress because of the decisions taken by his government in the last six months.

The CM said, “Aapala Davakhana is a scheme for Mumbaikars. Till now, 160 clinics have opened in the city and the government is planning to increase it to 200.” Regarding the compensation to the farmers, the CM said, “₹755 crore has been given to farmers who lost crops in heavy rains and ₹4751 crore as compensation on other issues.”

Replying to the allegation regarding his Davos and Switzerland tour, the CM said, “There was an expenditure of ₹30-32 crore and not ₹45 crore as Leader of Opposition has claimed. We brought ₹1,36,000 crore investments. Already, land and other permissions were given to six projects.”

"State will see a new chapter of development"

Calling Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Metro network a game changer, Shinde said, “After the completion of these projects, the state will see a new chapter of development. Till now, 10 lakh commuters have travelled through Samruddhi Mahamarg and 60 through Mumbai Metro 2-A and Metro-7 phases. When the 337-km network will be completed, more than 60 lakh vehicles will go off road."

The CM further said, “I am being called an extra constitutional CM and my government is an extra constitutional government. If it is so, then can we call the Leader of the Opposition extra constitutional?” He said that his group of MLAs have not done anything wrong.

"The previous CM has not come out of his home"

Taunting the Thackeray camp, Shinde said, “The previous CM has not come out of his home. I am not like him. I am meeting people. Also people across the state come to my house everyday."

On the recent defeat in Kasaba by-polls, the CM claimed that they have learnt some lessons. “We will see in the next elections. BJP has won three states in North East. Those who are dancing for one win in by-poll should think about it,” said Shinde. Talking about Thackeray camp's celebrations over Kasaba, he said, “It goes like the proverb, Begani shadi me abdullah diwana. Let them do this. What other work do they have?" mocked CM Shinde.