e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiEknath Shinde makes big revelation against MVA: 'Was witness to conspiracy to arrest Devendra Fadnavis'

Eknath Shinde makes big revelation against MVA: 'Was witness to conspiracy to arrest Devendra Fadnavis'

Eknath Shinde made the sensational claim while speaking to reporters in Mumbai on the eve of the Maharashtra Assembly's Budget session.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis hail Union Budget 2023 | (PTI Photo)
Follow us on

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday revealed that he was a witness to the ongoing planning of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to arrest then-leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader Girish Mahajan.

Shinde made the sensational claim while speaking to reporters in Mumbai on the eve of the Maharashtra Assembly's Budget session.

"I was a witness to the ongoing planning of the MVA government to arrest then leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan.

"That government had even planned to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act 1999 against Mahajan. I cannot repeat what I had said that time to stop them," Shinde said.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'To end clout of certain contractors, we must win BMC elections,' says CM Eknath Shinde
article-image

'I toppled the govt and made MVA sit at home'

"Instead of changing the decision, I later toppled the whole government and made them (MVA) sit at home. The strategy was to put the Bharatiya Janata Party on the backfoot (through the arrests)," Mr Shinde claimed.

When asked why his government was not taking action against those involved in this conspiracy, the Chief Minister said, "Dethroning is enough for them. I am well aware of who was indulging in such practices. If required, we will initiate an inquiry into the matter.”

Fadnavis had made the claim about a plan to arrest him by the Uddhav Thackeray government during a media interaction in January this year. (With PTI inputs)

Read Also
Mumbai gangster Arun Gulab Gawli’s family members join Eknath Shinde’s Sena
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Matheran: Work of laying down paver blocks stopped after SC's direction

Matheran: Work of laying down paver blocks stopped after SC's direction

Eknath Shinde makes big revelation against MVA: 'Was witness to conspiracy to arrest Devendra...

Eknath Shinde makes big revelation against MVA: 'Was witness to conspiracy to arrest Devendra...

Thane: UMC's bus service to start in Ulhasnagar before monsoon

Thane: UMC's bus service to start in Ulhasnagar before monsoon

Asaduddin Owaisi: 'Muslims must unite to elect next MLA from Mumbra'

Asaduddin Owaisi: 'Muslims must unite to elect next MLA from Mumbra'

Sanjay Raut demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

Sanjay Raut demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar