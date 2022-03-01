MMRDA Budget 2023: With over dozen new projects, Thane infra gets major boost

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) on Monday presented a Rs 18,404 crore budget for the financial year 2023.

According to the budget 2022-23, Rs 2,111.30 crore have been earmarked for 17 new projects; majority of them are for Thane MMR. Meaning, in coming years, the connectivity between MMR and Thane will improve, easing traffic between the twin cities Thane and Mumbai.

The new proposed projects include metro line expansion 10, (Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk),11 (Wadala-Thane),12 (Kalyan-Taloja), extension of Eastern Free Way to Thane, Thane Coastal Road, elevated Road from Anand Nagar to Kharegaon in Thane City, Kalyan Ring Road, Kopri-Patni Road, bride on Gorai Creek, Thane- Borivali Tunnel Link Road etc.

According to experts, Urban Development minister and also MMRDA head, Eknath Shinde, hails from Thane. Being Thane guardian minister too, he has helped bring crucial infrastructure projects here. With the increase in MMR's population, all these new projects will act as a major connectivity and also lessen the burden on public transport, the experts added.

Meanwhile, developers of Thane and MMR are glad that the much-needed push has been given to the infrastructure projects here that will ease traffic congestion too. Hitesh Thakkar, vice-president, NAREDCO West and partner of Prem Group, a leading Mumbai-based real estate company, said, "Enhanced connectivity in infra projects by the MMRDA will create better living standards for citizens and enhance real estate development."

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:16 PM IST