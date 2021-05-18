Thane: Two die as heavy vehicle rams their scooty at Mumbra bypass road

The Mumbra police checked the scooty number and traced the owner from Mulund. "We asked the Navghar police to reach the address, but did not receive any response. So we informed the Director General office, who further instructed the Mumbai police PRO and then Navghar police. It was found that the owner had sold the scooty two years ago. On Tuesday morning we found the scooty has an e-challan fine by Mumbra traffic police. We got a mobile number from the e-challan and contacted the family. The family reached and identified them," said a police officer.

The police said the two deceased are identified as Santosh Chavan ,30 and his nephew Karan Rathod ,12. Both of them are from Mumbra and were on a round when the incident took place. "The heavy vehicle had smashed their head and face. While, the tyres went from Chavan head and chest. It also went through Rathod's head and stomach. Both of them were not able to be identified. People assume the 12-year-old Rathod as a girl, but later the family cleared the doubt. The dead bodies are handed over to the family," added Andhale.

The Mumbra police have registered a case under section 304 (A), 337, 338, 279 and 427 of the Indian penal code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. "We have registered a case against an unknown vehicle driver and have started the investigation. We are checking CCTV footage to trace the vehicle and will arrest the driver who is booked for negligence and rash driving," said Andhale, who is investigating the matter.