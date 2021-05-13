Mumbra: Dead body found in trunk near Diva creek

A dead body of a 35-year-old man was found in a red trunk on Thursday evening near Diva creek. The Mumbra police and fire brigade reached the spot and recovered the dead body that was sent for post mortem and further investigation of the case has been started.

The police said that on Thursday at around 5:47 pm a red trunk was found near the boundaries of Diva creek in Khardi village near Diva-Shilphata Road. The trunk was stinking so the locals informed the police and fire brigade who reached the spot and started the investigation. "The officials checked the suitcase to find a dead body of a 35-year-old man. The dead body was handed over to officials of Mumbra police station," he added.

The Mumbra police have sent the dead body for postmortem and a probe has been initiated. The Mumbra police on primary basis have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating suspecting to be an murder. "We found the dead body tied and packed in the trunk. It suspected to be an murder and we are first trying to get the identity of the deceased to get some clue in the case," said a police officer.