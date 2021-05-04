Mumbra hospital fire: Don't need compensation but give our deposit back, says injured victim

Rehan Sayed, a 50-year-old insurance advisor who was injured in the Prime hospital fire incident in Mumbra, says the Thane Municipal Corporation had distributed cheques to the family of the deceased. But what about the people who are injured?

Sayed had deposited Rs 30,000 - Rs 10,000 on April 22 and Rs 20,000 on April 27, a day before the fire incident. "Now the hospital is closed and no one is ready to respond. The authorities gave a cheque on Monday to the family of the deceased. So what about the injured who are fighting with their life. We don't need any compensation, but we could at least get our deposit back," said Sayed Shuja Abbas son of Sayed Rehan..

Sayed was admitted in the general ward of the Prime hospital that caught fire and killed four and injured 15 other patients. He was suffering from pneumonia and had breathing problems. Sayed was stuck inside the general ward full with smoke but locals helped him by rescuing him by breaking the window and bending grills.