Mumbra hospital fire: Police record statements of around 15-20 people

A day after the fire at Prime Criticare hospital in Mumbra that led to the death of four patients while transferring, the Mumbra police have started the investigation into the negligence part and took statements of around 15 to 20 people.

On Thursday, the Mumbra police had called the doctors, nurses, ward boys from the hospital and locals involved in the rescue operation on Wednesday. The police also called the residents of Hasnain Tower for a statement to get clear information about a hospital in a residential building.

After the death of four patients, the Mumbra police had registered an accidental death report and started the investigation further.

Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station confirmed about statements being recorded of around 15 to 20 people including the hospital staff and locals involved in the rescue operation and said, "It's an investigation process and we just took statements for clarity. We are further waiting for the report from fire brigade and TMC authorities. Accordingly, a case will be registered against people found negligent," said Kad.