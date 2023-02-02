Thane: TMC chief raps civic-run maternity hospital in city over poor condition, absence of doctors

TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar at the hospital in Thane | Sourced photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, inspected the Shivajinagar Health Centre and Meenatai Thackeray maternity hospital at Wagle Estate in Thane.

In order to provide timely and free medical services to the poor and economically weaker sections of the TMC jurisdiction health centres have been implemented ward-wise.

During his inspection, the civic chief found that gynaecologists and other doctors in the health centre were absent and the facility was in a poor condition as well.

Gynaecologist was at another health centre while on duty

Bangar visited the facility around 1 pm in the afternoon and he spotted that the gynaecologist on duty at the centre was visiting another health centre.

Following this, the civic chief instructed that gynaecologists should be present 24X7 in the civic-run maternity hospital and also additional gynaecologists and anaesthetists should be provided if needed. He also instructed the staff to take action accordingly and ensure that the doctors are available full-time.

"The resident doctors in all departments of the TMC should work full-time. Also, the planning should be done so that patients get timely and regular treatment at all places," Bangar said.

All maternity homes should provide emergency c-section facilities: Bangar

The commissioner after inspection of sonography room and surgical department directed that the unused beds, materials kept in the lobby should be cleared immediately.

He also said that surgical departments of all maternity hospitals of TMC should provide not only elective cesarean but also emergency cesarean facilities.

Speaking on the infrastructural aspect, the civic chief said that the out-patient department should also be moved to ground floor from first to convenience the patients.

