Healthcare services should reach all Thanekars, says TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi

Visuals from the review meeting | FPJ

Thane: The health officials should communicate empathetically with patients who come for treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital and other other health centres run by the civic body, said Thane Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi during a review meeting.

The meeting was held at Narendra Ballal auditorium in TMC headquarters in the city.

Sandeep Malvi gave instructions to all the medical officers and nurses to effectively implement National Health Program so healthcare reaches all the citizens.

During the meeting present were the medical health officer Dr Yogesh Sharma, the maternal child care Officer, Rani Shinde and others were present.

Malvi said, "All medical officers should provide utmost care to all the patients coming to the healthcare facilities. Asha workers should reach out to citizens and inform the public about national health initiatives. Also, it is necessary to give the daily details of how many home visits have been made to the senior citizens, otherwise, action will be taken against the concerned medical officers. "

Additional Commissioner also warned that action will be taken against the employees who are delaying or evading the work.

"It is mandatory for doctors, nurses and health officers to attend the office hours. If complaints of patients waiting for longer haul due to unavailability of doctors will attract immediate action against concerned persons."

He further added, "The health department of the civic body has done a good job during the COVID-19 pandemic and it is equally important to provide better healthcare services overall."