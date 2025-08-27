 Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Issues Safety Advisory On Stingrays & Jellyfish During Ganpati Immersions
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory, urging citizens to stay alert to the presence of stingrays and blue button jellyfish along the coastline during Ganpati idol immersions.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed civic officials to step up precautionary measures at immersion sites, with assistant commissioners coordinating safety arrangements under the civic body’s emergency management department.

According to the fisheries department, these marine creatures are commonly found in the Arabian Sea between August and October. The relatively calm waters and sandy stretches along Mumbai’s coastline make it easier for them to thrive during this season. While not usually life-threatening, their stings can cause pain and discomfort to anyone entering the sea.

To reduce risks, the BMC has issued safety guidelines for devotees participating in immersions. Citizens have been advised to avoid entering the sea bare-bodied and instead wear protective footwear such as gumboots. Immersions should be carried out under the watch of lifeguards and civic authorities, and children are strictly discouraged from stepping into the water. Medical counters have been set up at immersion spots, stocked with medicines to deal with sting-related emergencies.

The civic body has also deployed 108 ambulances at major immersion points. At the same time, loudspeaker announcements and notice boards will guide devotees on safety measures.

For those affected, first-aid advice has also been shared. Stingray injuries may cause a burning or pricking sensation, while jellyfish stings can lead to severe itching. The BMC has asked citizens not to panic, to wash wounds immediately with clean water, apply a cold compress or ice, and seek medical help at the nearest first-aid centre or hospital. Tentacles, if stuck to the skin, should be carefully removed.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to remain cautious and follow instructions so that the festive celebrations can continue safely and without incident.

