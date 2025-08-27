Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai Police Deploys 17,000 Personnel, Including 36 DCPs, For Ganeshotsav Crowd Management & Security - DETAILS | Representational Image

Mumbai: With Ganeshotsav celebrations beginning on August 27 and continuing until September 6, 2025, the Mumbai Police have put in place an extensive security arrangement to ensure safety and the smooth conduct of the festival across the city and its suburbs.

According to officials, a massive police bandobast has been deployed, comprising 36 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 2,637 police officers, and 14,430 police staff. These personnel will be on round-the-clock duty to manage large gatherings, processions, and crowded pandals across Mumbai.

To further strengthen the security cover, specialized units such as the Railway Protection Force (RPF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Quick Response Team (QRT), Riot Control Unit, Delta Force, Combat Units, and Home Guard Units have also been pressed into service. Their role will include crowd management, rapid response to emergencies, and ensuring communal harmony during the 10-day festival.

For emergencies, citizens can reach out to Mumbai Police through helpline numbers 100, 112, and 103. Ganeshotsav, Mumbai’s grandest public festival, attracts millions of devotees to iconic mandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, Andhericha Raja, and Khetwadi Ganraj.

With heavy footfalls expected this year, authorities say maintaining law and order, traffic management, and anti-terror vigilance remain their top priorities. The security preparations reflect Mumbai Police’s proactive approach to safeguard devotees and ensure peaceful celebrations of Ganpati Bappa across the city.