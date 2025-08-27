Mumbai Traffic Advisory For Ganeshotsav 2025: Check Out Key Blocks, Alternate Routes, No-Parking Zones & Restrictions On August 27 | Representational Image

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up to welcome Ganpati Bappa on Wednesday, August 27, the city is bracing for an influx of vehicles and massive gatherings on the streets. The celebrations, coupled with the ongoing monsoon rains, are expected to cause traffic congestion across several parts of the city. In anticipation, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an extensive advisory aimed at ensuring smoother vehicular flow during the grand Ganesh processions, according to media reports.

Traffic Restrictions on Key Routes

Temporary restrictions have been placed in high-traffic zones including Chembur, Chunabhatti, Trombay, Mankhurd, Mulund, Sakinaka, MIDC, Kandivali, Goregaon, Santacruz, DN Nagar, and Sahar. Entry of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on several arterial routes such as Hemu Kalani Marg, Gidwani Marg, Ghatla Village Road, Dr. CG Marg, Sion-Panvel Highway, LBS Road, JVLR Road, and Madh-Marve Road.

Railway Bridges To Avoid

Ganesh devotees and festival mandals in Brihanmumbai are advised to exercise caution when crossing the listed railway bridges, which are old and potentially hazardous. Some bridges are under repair or scheduled for maintenance post-monsoon. Key precautions include:



1) The combined weight of devotees and vehicles on Curry Road, Arthur Road (Chinchpokli Railway), and Byculla Railway bridges must not exceed 16 tons.

2) Activities such as singing or dancing using loudspeakers should be avoided on the bridges; celebrations should take place after exiting the bridges.

3) Devotees must move swiftly across the bridges without overcrowding or prolonged waiting and should adhere to directions from police and municipal authorities.



The following railway bridges are highlighted: Ghatkopar, Curry Road, Chinchpokli (Arthur Road), Byculla, Prabhadevi-Carroll, Lokmanya Tilak (Dadar), Marine Lines, Sandhurst Road, French Railway, Kennedy, Falkland, and Mahalaxmi Station bridges. Notably, the Shiv (Sion) Station Railway Bridge is closed to traffic.



Devotees are reminded to refrain from using loudspeakers and to cooperate with municipal and traffic authorities to ensure a smooth immersion process during Ganeshotsav.

No-Parking Zones and Road Closures

Traffic diversions will be implemented in multiple areas, with several roads being designated as no-parking zones. During the immersion processions, Devde Road, Juhu Tara Road, and Oshiwara Nala will remain completely closed for traffic. Commuters are advised to plan their routes in advance to avoid delays.

Restrictions on Railway Overbridges

Special safety precautions have also been introduced for railway overbridges (ROBs). To prevent overcrowding and mishaps, no more than 100 people will be allowed to cross an ROB at a time. Halting processions, dancing, or using loudspeakers on these structures is strictly prohibited.

In addition, the advisory specifies that the movement of light vehicles will be curtailed in certain stretches, while the entry of heavy vehicles into South Mumbai has been completely banned during the festival days.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel, use public transport whenever possible, and remain patient as Mumbai celebrates one of its grandest festivals.