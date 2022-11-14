Thane: Cartons, medical waste found littered in TMC run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital |

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), a 500 bed hospital in Kalwa, has always been in the news for the lack of cleanliness.

This FPJ correspondent visited the hospital and found that the space outside the operation theatre and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was littered with medical waste since the last three months and the relatives of patients were sleeping near the waste.

“The waste has been lying around for many days, I have not seen anyone cleaning it. We cannot complain to anyone about it, anyway, nothing is done about it even if we do. We sometimes use the cardboard boxes to sleep," said an ICU patient’s relative on condition of anonymity.

“Ihave seen medical waste like syringes, bandages thrown out. We come to visit our patients but if such waste is lying around, we will also become a patient," said another relative.

"Cartons and other medical waste have been dumped here since the Covid-19 period, and it still remains at the same spot. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers protested outside the hospital in August, 2022 and highlighted the poor conditions and shabbiness. They listed their suggestions to improve its functioning, but the condition persists,” said a person from the hospital staff.

Dr.Yogesh Sharma, Dean, CSMH, Kalwa said, “The medical waste accumulated outside the operation theatre and ICU is from the last three months. I have asked the department to clear it up on a priority basis. It is lying on the space outside but now since the scrap dealer will clear it off in the next 2-3 days.

Every medical and other waste gets collected at a particular place. We are making a policy now that every month whatever waste is collected is disposed of promptly." The FPJ correspondent tried to contact the TMC chief Abhijit Bangar several times but he was unavailable for comment.