Thane: TMC Additional Commissioner's surprise visit at health centre results in disciplinary action on two employees

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
Thane: TMC Additional Commissioner's surprise visit at health centre results in show cause notice to two employees | Representative pic
Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) additional commissioner  Sandeep Malvi on Thursday issued a show cause notice to two TMC employees for indiscipline regarding attendance and for not going to the field on time.

Earlier, TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar had given clear instructions regarding the attendance of officers and employees of the TMC.

Surprise visit at Dadoji Kondadev Sports Complex Health Centre

On Thursday morning, the TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi made a surprise visit to the Health Centre at Dadoji Kondadev Sports Complex.

Speaking with the FPJ correspondent Sandeep Malvi said, "The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officers, employees, and doctors are expected to come to work on time. If they don't come on time or if the doctors are not available in the TMC hospitals or health centres, strict action will be initiated against them. I have given show-cause notice to two employees of the Health Center at Dadoji Kondadev Sports Complex and asked them to tell me why action should not be initiated against them for their indisciplined behaviour."

Malvi has also given clear instructions that the staff who are expected to go to the field should be there on time and be available full-time.

