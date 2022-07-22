e-Paper Get App

NMMC Chief pays a surprise visit to Vashi Hospital

The NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar inspected all the facilities available there.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
NMMC Chief pays a surprise visit to Vashi Hospital |

The chief of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Abhijit Bangar, paid a surprise visit to a government-run hospital in Vashi and inspected all the facilities available there.

He also visited the recently inaugurated city scan facility and all the sections like x-ray room, sonography room and ECG room and reviewed the numbers of tests conducted daily.

Bangar directed officials to ensure that the scan facility is accessible to the public.

The civic body chief also directed the hospital to ensure that pregnant women and elderly don't have to wait for longer outside facilities they access and their papers are processed at the earliest.

He also asked to increase the number of counters for medicine distribution.

