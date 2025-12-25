Merry Flight-Mas: A New Era Ascends With NMIA Take Off

The first commercial IndiGo flight receives a water cannon salute on arrival at Navi Mumbai International Airport as operations officially begin | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 25: Christmas Day marked a historic turning point in Indian aviation as the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) officially commenced commercial flight operations.

After nearly three decades of planning and construction, the grand Lotus structure finally opened its gates, transforming Mumbai into a dual-airport city, joining global aviation cities such as London, New York, Moscow, Tokyo and Shanghai.

The first touchdown at #NMIA marks a defining moment as Navi Mumbai International Airport welcomes its first commercial flight with a ceremonial water cannon salute, officially commencing scheduled passenger operations.… pic.twitter.com/EPCGMsy6jy — Navi Mumbai International Airport (@navimumairport) December 25, 2025

IndiGo Flight from Bengaluru Becomes First to Land

The atmosphere at the airport turned electric as IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru descended through the morning mist. While the first flight was scheduled to arrive at 8 am, its tyres kissed the 3,700-metre runway much earlier at 7.32 am, making it the first commercial flight to land at NMIA.

As the aircraft taxied towards the terminal, it was greeted with the traditional water cannon salute, a celebratory gesture that signalled the birth of a new era.

Gautam Adani Welcomes Inaugural Passengers

Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani, along with his wife Priti Adani, also reached the airport early on Thursday morning to personally greet and welcome the passengers of the inaugural flight. He also interacted with airport staff, frontline workers and first-time flyers.

He also joined a ceremonial walk through the departure terminal with airport employees, community representatives and Adani Foundation beneficiaries.

It was a deeply moving moment to stand beside Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain @banasinghpvc and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar as the @navimumairport (NMIA) welcomed its very first passengers.



In that moment, alongside the war heroes, stood the other quiet architects of the nation… pic.twitter.com/fZAcmOrOy5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 25, 2025

War Heroes, Workers and Sportspersons on First Flight

The first flight flew unusual passengers with it as it included war heroes, airport construction workers, farmers, social workers associated with the Adani Foundation and specially-abled employees of the Adani Group. Leading sportspersons including Suryakumar Yoadab, Mithali Raj and Sunil Chhetri were also present during the ceremony.

Pretty cool to see the reactions! Excited for tomorrow! T-8h #NaviMumbaiInternationalAirport pic.twitter.com/dTaLyW5SpP — Jeet Adani (@jeet_adani1) December 24, 2025

‘A Proud Day for Mumbai and India’

Calling it a proud day for Mumbai and for India, he said, “NMIA stands as a promise of what the country can achieve when ambition is guided by purpose and delivered with speed and execution.”

First Departure Completes Inaugural Cycle

The airport recorded its first departure at 8.55 am after welcoming five arrival flights. The IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad completed NMIA’s inaugural arrival and departure cycle.

While the first day recorded 15 departures to nine major Indian cities, the operations and destinations are set to increase by Tuesday as IndiGo will add three more destinations, including Jaipur, Coimbatore and Vadodara.

Congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and especially Mumbai, on the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport today.



With this historic milestone, Mumbai becomes India’s first true double-airport metropolis—made possible by the synergy of the… pic.twitter.com/HfYK3XhV7Z — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) December 25, 2025

Civil Aviation Minister Hails Milestone

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu congratulated Mumbai and Maharashtra for the commencement of NMIA’s operations. “With this historic milestone, Mumbai becomes India’s first true double-airport metropolis. The state-of-the-art, technology-driven Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India’s airport infrastructure journey and sets new benchmarks for capacity, efficiency and passenger experience,” he said.

Jeet Adani on Long-Term Aviation Growth

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holding Ltd., said, “NMIA establishes a resilient multi-airport system for the MMR, boosting capacity, enhancing passenger experience and future-proofing the region’s aviation growth.”

