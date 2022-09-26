Khargone: Show cause notice to 4 Janpad CEOs over negligence of work

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Kumar Purushottam has directed to slap Show cause notice to Kasrawad, Bhikangaon, Bhagwanpura and Barwaha Janpad CEOs over negligence in governmental works. He also directed District Panchayat CEO to revert a copy of the notice to Indore Commissioner as well.

Taking a review of long pending complaints registered on CM helpline numbers, Collector Kumar has earlier given a target to all CEOs to sensitively dispose of 85% of complaints registered under CM Helpline number. Collector, during TL meeting to review progress on CM helpline on Monday, didn’t waste time in taking action against 4 Janpad CEOs for not accomplishing set-target and directed to slap Show cause notice against them.

Apart from this, Collector Kumar also instructed Executive Engineer Manju Singh to slap show cause against SDO of Public Health Engineering Department, Bhagwanpura and suspend Deputy Engineer.

Collector on Thursday also undertook an inspection of public service camps being organized at Bhulvania, Tharadpura and surrounding villages, where residents of Kharadi village complained of non-availability of water. Later, Collector sought information from the executive engineer regarding water availability during the TL meeting.

During the meeting, Collector Kumar also directed to send a proposal of suspension of Bistan CMO to the Indore commissioner over negligence in disposing of complaints. He also reviewed the progress of redressal of CM helpline complaints while discussing with district and urban body CEOs.