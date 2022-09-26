Indore: Heart Mela held by Cardiological Society of India; ‘Some factors of heart diseases non-modifiable’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raising concerns over the increasing number of cases of heart disease, president of the Cardiological Society of India Dr JC Gupta said some factors of these diseases are non-modifiable, such as age, family history and genetic factors.

“However, there are modifiable risk factors, such as physical inactivity, stress, blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol levels, obesity and smoking,” he said, while addressing the Heart Mela organised by the society on Sunday. Dr Gupta also explained that most cardiovascular diseases stem from a lack of awareness and unhealthy lifestyles.

Meanwhile, secretary of the society Dr Manoj Bansal said, “The death rate due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD) declined by a significant 41 per cent in the US between 1990 and 2016, whereas it increased in our country by around 34 per cent. It’s a matter of concern that cardiovascular diseases are on the rise and people of all age groups are walking into their clinics day after day with these problems. It was for this reason that cardiologists have decided to highlight the issue and give a clarion call for making Indore the healthiest city of India.”

Chief guest at the mela mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced that he would meet cardiologists, physicians and doctors from other specialties to prepare a schedule of events for making Indore healthier and more physically active with participation of government and non-government organisations. “An action plan will be made for making the people of the city more aware of the causes and prevention of heart diseases,” he said.

Over 500 people went through free blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol and lung function tests, besides diet counselling during the event.

