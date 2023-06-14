 Thane: Teenager Dies After Falling Into Well While Making Instagram Reel in Thakurli
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Teenager Dies After Falling Into Well While Making Instagram Reel in Thakurli

Thane: Teenager Dies After Falling Into Well While Making Instagram Reel in Thakurli

An 18-year-old boy died after falling into a deep well in a pump house while making an Instgram reel on Saturday, informed a Vishnunagar police station officer.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
article-image

Thane: Over the last few years many youngsters have had a craze of posting reels on Instagram. Accidents have occurred while making these reels and a few have even lost their lives.

A similar incident took place at Thakurli near Dombivali where an 18-year-old boy died after falling into a deep well in a pump house on Saturday, informed a Vishnunagar police station officer.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal Sohail Shaikh a resident of Mumbra.

Read Also
Thane: Builder makes Insta reel sitting on cop's chair in police station, booked; Video surfaces
article-image

P.M.Bhalerao, senior police inspector, Vishnunagar police station said, " The deceased Bilal has gone to pump house in Thakurli on Saturday evening along with his two friends to make Instagram reels. While making the reel Bilal fell into the well. He shouted for help but his two friends were unable to help him because they were not knowing swimming.

"The deceased friends gave information to us. As soon as the information was received our team along with fire officials reached the spot and started searching for the youth. After 32 hours of efforts, the firemen recovered the body of the youth from the well on Monday."

"We have registered the accidental death report (ADR) and further investigating the case," Bhalerao further added.

Read Also
Delhi University: Insta reels, youtube, and vlogs are not extracurriculars
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Teenager Dies After Falling Into Well While Making Instagram Reel in Thakurli

Thane: Teenager Dies After Falling Into Well While Making Instagram Reel in Thakurli

Mumbai News: State To Develop Shiv Srushtis As Tourist Attraction

Mumbai News: State To Develop Shiv Srushtis As Tourist Attraction

Maharashtra: State Excise Department Recorded 25% Year-on-Year Revenue Growth, Says Minister Desai

Maharashtra: State Excise Department Recorded 25% Year-on-Year Revenue Growth, Says Minister Desai

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Pulls Up BMC For Not Covering Manholes With Grills

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Pulls Up BMC For Not Covering Manholes With Grills

Mumbai: Truck Overturns On Aarey Flyover, Causing Massive Traffic Disruption On WEH

Mumbai: Truck Overturns On Aarey Flyover, Causing Massive Traffic Disruption On WEH