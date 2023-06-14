Thane: Teenager Dies After Falling Into Well While Making Instagram Reel in Thakurli

Thane: Over the last few years many youngsters have had a craze of posting reels on Instagram. Accidents have occurred while making these reels and a few have even lost their lives.

A similar incident took place at Thakurli near Dombivali where an 18-year-old boy died after falling into a deep well in a pump house on Saturday, informed a Vishnunagar police station officer.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal Sohail Shaikh a resident of Mumbra.

P.M.Bhalerao, senior police inspector, Vishnunagar police station said, " The deceased Bilal has gone to pump house in Thakurli on Saturday evening along with his two friends to make Instagram reels. While making the reel Bilal fell into the well. He shouted for help but his two friends were unable to help him because they were not knowing swimming.

"The deceased friends gave information to us. As soon as the information was received our team along with fire officials reached the spot and started searching for the youth. After 32 hours of efforts, the firemen recovered the body of the youth from the well on Monday."

"We have registered the accidental death report (ADR) and further investigating the case," Bhalerao further added.