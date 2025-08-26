 Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel

Abdul Hamid Shaikh, 26, a housekeeping staffer at a private firm in Sion, was found unconscious on a footpath in Pratiksha Nagar on the night of August 22 and was declared dead before admission at Sion Hospital. The case was filed on the complaint of Hamid’s mother, Munirabegum Shaikh, a resident of Kokari Agar, MHADA Chawl, Wadala.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Wadala Truck Terminal Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against a man over the death of another man.

About The Case

Abdul Hamid Shaikh, 26, a housekeeping staffer at a private firm in Sion, was found unconscious on a footpath in Pratiksha Nagar on the night of August 22 and was declared dead before admission at Sion Hospital. The case was filed on the complaint of Hamid’s mother, Munirabegum Shaikh, a resident of Kokari Agar, MHADA Chawl, Wadala. His father, Shakur, works as a mathadi. Munirabegum is employed in catering.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents...
article-image

Hamid was to travel with his father to their native village, Vevpuram in Tamil Nadu, on August 23. On the evening of August 22, he left home around 6.30pm, saying he was going for a walk, but never returned. Around 8pm, a neighbour, Saddam Hasan Sayyed, 19, informed Munirabegum that Hamid was lying unconscious near Gulmohar Building, Pratiksha Nagar Road.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel
Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel
Harnaaz Sandhu's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Baaghi 4 After Being Trolled For Weight Gain
Harnaaz Sandhu's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Baaghi 4 After Being Trolled For Weight Gain
Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents Protest Against Traffic Disruptions
Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents Protest Against Traffic Disruptions
Market Activity Booms: 13 Mainboard Initial Public Offerings Rake In ₹15,200 Crore & 28 SME IPOs ₹1,345 Crore
Market Activity Booms: 13 Mainboard Initial Public Offerings Rake In ₹15,200 Crore & 28 SME IPOs ₹1,345 Crore

He later told police that Hamid had quarrelled with the accused, Rahul Dhadavad. During the altercation, Rahul allegedly pushed him, causing Hamid to hit the back of a parked tempo and collapse face-first on the ground.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel

Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents...

Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents...

Maharashtra Politics: MLA Sanjay Shirsat's 'Open Bag' Statement Over Funding Ganesh Pandals Gets Hit...

Maharashtra Politics: MLA Sanjay Shirsat's 'Open Bag' Statement Over Funding Ganesh Pandals Gets Hit...

Maharashtra Govt Extends ₹25,000 Grants To 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Lists Criteria For Availing Aid

Maharashtra Govt Extends ₹25,000 Grants To 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Lists Criteria For Availing Aid

Mumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into...

Mumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into...