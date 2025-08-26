Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Wadala Truck Terminal Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against a man over the death of another man.

About The Case

Abdul Hamid Shaikh, 26, a housekeeping staffer at a private firm in Sion, was found unconscious on a footpath in Pratiksha Nagar on the night of August 22 and was declared dead before admission at Sion Hospital. The case was filed on the complaint of Hamid’s mother, Munirabegum Shaikh, a resident of Kokari Agar, MHADA Chawl, Wadala. His father, Shakur, works as a mathadi. Munirabegum is employed in catering.

Hamid was to travel with his father to their native village, Vevpuram in Tamil Nadu, on August 23. On the evening of August 22, he left home around 6.30pm, saying he was going for a walk, but never returned. Around 8pm, a neighbour, Saddam Hasan Sayyed, 19, informed Munirabegum that Hamid was lying unconscious near Gulmohar Building, Pratiksha Nagar Road.

He later told police that Hamid had quarrelled with the accused, Rahul Dhadavad. During the altercation, Rahul allegedly pushed him, causing Hamid to hit the back of a parked tempo and collapse face-first on the ground.