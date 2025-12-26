Kalyan Sessions Court Convicts Former KDMC Corporator Kashif Tanki In Cheque Bounce Case, Sentences Him To 3 Months’ Jail, Fined ₹3.02 Lakh

Former KDMC corporator Kashif Tanki after being convicted by a Kalyan sessions court in a cheque bounce case | File Photo

Kalyan, Dec 26: In a significant ruling underscoring the financial accountability of elected representatives, the Kalyan District Additional Sessions Court has convicted former Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) corporator Kashif Tanki in a cheque bounce case and sentenced him to three months of simple imprisonment along with a fine of ₹3.02 lakh.

The verdict was delivered by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate I.A.R. Sheikh, who observed that public representatives are expected to maintain a higher standard of transparency and integrity in financial dealings.

Loan taken, cheque returned account closed

According to the prosecution, Sadiq-ul-Zaman Khan, a retired railway employee, had friendly relations with Kashif Tanki. In September 2022, Tanki borrowed ₹2.38 lakh from Khan and issued a cheque drawn on ICICI Bank as repayment.

However, when the cheque was deposited, it was returned unpaid with the remark “account closed”. Khan served a legal notice to Tanki demanding repayment, but when the amount was not paid, he approached the court under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

During the pendency of the case, Sadiq-ul-Zaman Khan passed away. Thereafter, the case was pursued by his widow, Naushad Khan, and other legal heirs, who continued the legal battle until its conclusion.

Court takes a strict view

After completion of the trial, the court held Kashif Tanki guilty and awarded him three months’ simple imprisonment along with a fine of ₹3,02,260. The court further directed that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional three months of imprisonment.

The court observed that misuse of financial trust, especially by a public figure, cannot be taken lightly and warrants strict legal consequences.

Tanki to challenge the verdict

Speaking to reporters after the judgment, Kashif Tanki said that the fine amount has been paid and that he will be challenging the verdict in a higher court.

The ruling has attracted attention in Kalyan’s political circles, as it involves a former elected representative being held criminally liable in a financial dispute, reinforcing the judiciary’s tough stance on cheque bounce offences involving public figures.

