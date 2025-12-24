Kalyan’s Busy Valdhuni Flyover Closed For 20 Days For Major Repairs, Traffic Diversions In Place

Commuters in Kalyan are set to face fresh traffic challenges as the city’s most crucial and heavily used Valdhuni Flyover, officially known as the Subhashchandra Flyover, will remain closed to vehicular traffic for 20 days from December 20 to January 10, 2026, for major repair and resurfacing work. |

Kalyan: Commuters in Kalyan are set to face fresh traffic challenges as the city’s most crucial and heavily used Valdhuni Flyover, officially known as the Subhashchandra Flyover, will remain closed to vehicular traffic for 20 days from December 20 to January 10, 2026, for major repair and resurfacing work. The flyover serves as a vital east–west connector, and its closure is expected to significantly impact daily traffic movement across the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat confirmed the closure and appealed to motorists and commuters to cooperate with the authorities by using alternative routes via Samrat Chowk and the Shahad Flyover during the repair period.

Major Repair and Resurfacing Work Planned

According to officials, the flyover will undergo critical structural maintenance, including the replacement of expansion joints across multiple sections, followed by complete asphalting and resurfacing of the carriageway. The work is considered technically complex and challenging, making it impractical to continue traffic movement while repairs are underway.

In view of this, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) formally requested the traffic department to permit a full closure of the bridge to ensure safety and timely completion of the project. After evaluating traffic flow and preparing diversion plans, the traffic police granted the necessary permission. The repair work is being carried out by the civic body’s appointed contractor, Shah Engineer Company.

Traffic Congestion Likely

With the Valdhuni Flyover being one of the busiest routes connecting Kalyan East and West, authorities have acknowledged that traffic congestion is likely during the closure period. The situation is expected to be particularly challenging during peak hours. Notably, commuters had faced similar difficulties just last month when the Shahad Flyover was shut for repair work.

Adding to public concern, the closure coincides with the municipal election period, prompting discontent among citizens and political representatives alike. Several residents have expressed apprehension over prolonged travel time and traffic snarls, especially during the festive and election season.

Detailed Traffic Diversions Announced

To manage traffic flow, the traffic department has announced a comprehensive diversion plan:

All vehicles travelling from Kalyan East towards Kalyan West via the Late Anand Dighe Flyover and Valdhuni Flyover will be stopped at Samrat Chowk. These vehicles must take a right turn at Samrat Chowk and proceed via Shantinagar–Ulhasnagar to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Ulhasnagar towards Kalyan West via Valdhuni Flyover will not be allowed to enter Samrat Chowk. Such vehicles should take a left turn at Samrat Chowk and use the Late Anand Dighe Flyover.

Vehicles travelling from Kalyan West towards Ulhasnagar via Samrat Chowk, as well as those heading to Kalyan East via the Anand Dighe Flyover, will be barred from entering Samrat Chowk. These vehicles are advised to go straight from Subhash Chowk, take a right turn at Karnik Road near Prem Auto, and proceed via the Shahad Flyover.

Emergency service vehicles, including ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles, have been exempted from these restrictions.

Closure Timeline

The Valdhuni Flyover will remain completely closed to vehicular traffic from 12:00 midnight on December 20, 2025, until 12:00 midnight on January 10, 2026.

The traffic police have appealed to citizens to plan their travel in advance, follow diversion signage, and cooperate with on-ground personnel to minimize inconvenience during the repair period.

