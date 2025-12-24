Shiv Sena (UBT) And MNS Form Alliance For BMC Polls, Promising Marathi Unity Amid Political Churn

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday formally announced an alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, triggering major political churn in Maharashtra ahead of civic polls. The alliance was officially declared at a joint press conference held at Hotel Blue Sea at worli in Mumbai, where both leaders shared the stage and outlined their common political resolve. Raj Thackeray asserted that the Mayor of Mumbai would be a 'Marathi manus' (Son of soil) and would belong to the UBT Shiv Sena–MNS alliance. “Mumbai’s Mayor will be ours, and he will undoubtedly be Marathi,” Raj Thackeray said firmly.

Marathi Identity and Mayoral Pledge

Addressing the gathering, Uddhav Thackeray made a strong emotional appeal to the Marathi community to remain united. Warning against internal divisions, he said disunity would lead to political marginalisation of Marathi people in Mumbai and Maharashtra. “If Marathi people break apart now, they will be completely finished. Do not divide, do not break, and do not abandon the legacy of Marathi pride,” Uddhav Thackeray said, echoing his call for solidarity.

Recalling BJP’s past political slogan, he added a stern warning: “If you make a mistake now, you will be finished. Marathi people are peaceful, but if someone comes in their way, they do not let them go back easily.” He further asserted that the alliance was formed with a pledge to politically eliminate any forces attempting to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra or weaken the Marathi identity through “devious conspiracies.”

The announcement comes shortly after the results of the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections were declared, in which the ruling Mahayuti secured significant gains across the state. With municipal corporation elections now announced, political activity in Maharashtra has intensified. Speculation about a possible Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS tie-up had been rife for the past few days, culminating in Wednesday’s formal announcement.

Alliance Aims to Counter Political Threats

Uddhav Thackeray reiterated a statement made earlier by Raj Thackeray — “We have come together to stay together” — underlining the long-term intent behind the alliance.

Explaining the rationale behind the alliance, Raj Thackeray said that Maharashtra was bigger than any dispute or political rivalry. “This is not just a line from an interview; it is a deeply felt emotion,” he said. He clarified that the alliance was not merely about seat-sharing or numbers, but about countering forces attempting to erase the political and cultural existence of Marathi people in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Speculation and Political Context

Raj Thackeray refrained from revealing details of seat-sharing, calling them technical matters that would be disclosed at an appropriate time. Taking a swipe at rival parties, he remarked sarcastically that “two more gangs have been added to the existing ones who indulge in political poaching.”

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplayed the alliance, stating that the two leaders had come together purely for their political survival.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole welcomed the alliance, saying the party had no objection and wished them well. He added that while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had fought Assembly and Lok Sabha elections together, Congress workers wanted the party to contest the BMC elections independently. He claimed that despite alleged misuse of power and institutions by the Mahayuti, Congress performed well in recent municipal elections due to grassroots-level efforts.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule also welcomed the alliance and congratulated both leaders. Responding to queries about the possibility of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar coming together, Sule said no proposal had been received so far and reiterated that Sharad Pawar’s direction remained final for her and the party.

With the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance now official, the BMC election is set to witness an intense triangular political battle, making it one of the most keenly watched civic contests in Maharashtra’s recent history.

CM Devendra Fadanvis Quote

“I am happy that Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have come together. However, if anyone believes that something extraordinary will happen politically because of this, it is a childish assumption. I happened to be watching television at the time, and some media channels were presenting it as if an alliance between Russia and Ukraine was taking place — as if Zelensky had arrived, Putin had arrived, and an alliance was formed. I believe they have done what any party does to ensure its political survival. I do not think this will have any major impact. They have consistently betrayed the people of Mumbai and have committed the sin of pushing Marathi people out of the city. Therefore, Marathi people are not with them. At the same time, even non-Marathi citizens, whom they had earlier targeted, are also not with them. No one in Mumbai will support them. Their track record is one of corruption and self-interest.”

“The Thackerays are not the sole representatives of Marathi people or of Mumbai. It is because of their ego that the citizens of Mumbai have moved away from them. Uddhav Thackeray will have to answer for 25 years of misrule in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Old sins cannot be washed away. I am a born Hindutvawadi and will die as one. I am not someone who wears saffron robes and changes political positions for votes,” Fadnavis said while attacking the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Quote

"Alliances and coalitions are a part of democracy, but some alliances are formed for the welfare of the state and its people. Our Mahayuti has been working for the past three-and-a-half years to take Maharashtra forward. However, the alliances being formed now are driven by the desire for power, positions and political survival,” Shinde said.

Referring to recent municipal council results, Shinde said that the Shiv Sena led by him had secured more Nagar President posts on its own than the total number won by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. “This clearly shows that such alliances are being formed for power, self-interest and to protect political existence,” he added.

Taking a sharp dig, Shinde said some people viewed Mumbai as a “golden goose that lays eggs.” “They first enjoyed the eggs, and now they have returned to slaughter the goose itself,” he remarked. When asked about Raj Thackeray’s comment that gangs involved in “kidnapping” were active in the state — a remark aimed at alleged poaching of candidates — Shinde hit back strongly. “Those who cannot even look after their own people are in no position to talk about safeguarding Mumbai or the state,” he said, in a direct retort to Raj Thackeray.

