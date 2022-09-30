Delhi University: Insta reels, youtube, and vlogs are not extracurriculars

Officials from Delhi University on Thursday stated that creating content like reels and vlogs on social media platforms will not be considered public performances for admission under the 'Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) quota.

"YouTube uploads, Facebook and Instagram reels, vlogs, and other similar uploads on other non-peer reviewed video streaming sites will not be considered for marking as part of public performance for admission under ECA categories," said Deepti Taneja, Joint Dean, Cultural Council Office, during the webinar.

"Jigs in restaurants or other private platforms, not involving peer-reviewed mechanisms, will not be considered for marking," she said, adding public performance implies performance through some group or organisation for mass public viewing.

Admission through the ECA quota for the academic year 2022-23 will be done in 14 ECA categories, said the officials during a webinar, adding that candidates can apply for a maximum of three ECA categories. However, admission will be offered in only one category.

The university commenced the second phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes on Monday. The candidates are allowed to choose their programme and college combination preferences.

Phase I of admissions began on September 12, and Phase II will remain open till October 10. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will also be required in both phases.

