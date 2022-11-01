e-Paper Get App
Thane: Builder makes Insta reel sitting on cop's chair in police station, booked; Video surfaces

Patil has been booked under Sections 336 [endangering human life with rash acts], 170 [impersonating public officer] and 500 [defamation] of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of Arms Act and other relevant sections, said the cops.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from Surendra Patil's reel | FPJ
Dombivli: A cas has been registered against a builder Surendra Patil for making a reel sitting in a senior police personnel's chair at Manpada police station.

The builder in the video can be seen sitting in a rotatable chair and waving at the camera like celebrities. He also is seen glancing at a sheet kept on the table. He uploaded the video with a purportedly self-motivated couplet.

Watch the video here:

