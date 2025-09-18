Thane Real Estate News: BNP Paribas India Solutions Signs Lease For 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Hiranandani Centaurus

BNP Paribas India Solutions leases 1.45 lakh sq. ft. office space in Hiranandani Centaurus, Thane West | Representational Image

Mumbai: BNP Paribas India Solutions Pvt Ltd has signed a fresh lease for 1.45 lakh sq. ft. of office space in Thane West, marking one of the city’s major corporate real estate deals this year.

Lease Details

According to data from Zapkey.com, the company has leased the 11th and 12th floors of Hiranandani Centaurus, developed by Roma Builders Pvt Ltd. The lease, which began on July 10, 2025, covers a carpet area of 99,831 sq. ft. and a chargeable area of 145,384 sq. ft.

Financial Terms

The monthly rent has been fixed at Rs 94.95 lakh, translating to Rs 65 per sq. ft., with an annual escalation of 4.75%. The agreement spans a five-year term and includes a security deposit of Rs 8.5 crore. The rent commencement date has been scheduled for April 10, 2026.

Thane Emerging as Commercial Hub

The deal highlights Thane’s growing importance as a commercial hub, with large financial and technology firms increasingly opting for expansive Grade-A office spaces in the region.

