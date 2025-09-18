 Thane Real Estate News: BNP Paribas India Solutions Signs Lease For 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Hiranandani Centaurus
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Real Estate News: BNP Paribas India Solutions Signs Lease For 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Hiranandani Centaurus

Thane Real Estate News: BNP Paribas India Solutions Signs Lease For 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Hiranandani Centaurus

According to data from Zapkey.com, the company has leased the 11th and 12th floors of Hiranandani Centaurus, developed by Roma Builders Pvt Ltd. The lease, which began on July 10, 2025, covers a carpet area of 99,831 sq. ft. and a chargeable area of 145,384 sq. ft.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
BNP Paribas India Solutions leases 1.45 lakh sq. ft. office space in Hiranandani Centaurus, Thane West | Representational Image

Mumbai: BNP Paribas India Solutions Pvt Ltd has signed a fresh lease for 1.45 lakh sq. ft. of office space in Thane West, marking one of the city’s major corporate real estate deals this year.

Lease Details

According to data from Zapkey.com, the company has leased the 11th and 12th floors of Hiranandani Centaurus, developed by Roma Builders Pvt Ltd. The lease, which began on July 10, 2025, covers a carpet area of 99,831 sq. ft. and a chargeable area of 145,384 sq. ft.

Financial Terms

FPJ Shorts
Thane Real Estate News: BNP Paribas India Solutions Signs Lease For 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Hiranandani Centaurus
Thane Real Estate News: BNP Paribas India Solutions Signs Lease For 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Hiranandani Centaurus
Ravichandran Ashwin To Be Part Of Indian Team For Hong Kong Sixes Tournament
Ravichandran Ashwin To Be Part Of Indian Team For Hong Kong Sixes Tournament
Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹31.5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Scam Via Video Call In Amravati
Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹31.5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Scam Via Video Call In Amravati
Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest 4 Men For Stealing Branded Garments Worth ₹13.39 Lakh From Reliance Trends Store At Kurla's Phoenix Mall
Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest 4 Men For Stealing Branded Garments Worth ₹13.39 Lakh From Reliance Trends Store At Kurla's Phoenix Mall

The monthly rent has been fixed at Rs 94.95 lakh, translating to Rs 65 per sq. ft., with an annual escalation of 4.75%. The agreement spans a five-year term and includes a security deposit of Rs 8.5 crore. The rent commencement date has been scheduled for April 10, 2026.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Real Estate News: SEBI Rents 5-BHK Luxury Apartment In Prabhadevi For Chairman At ₹7 Lakh...
article-image

Thane Emerging as Commercial Hub

The deal highlights Thane’s growing importance as a commercial hub, with large financial and technology firms increasingly opting for expansive Grade-A office spaces in the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Real Estate News: BNP Paribas India Solutions Signs Lease For 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At...

Thane Real Estate News: BNP Paribas India Solutions Signs Lease For 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At...

Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹31.5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Scam...

Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹31.5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Scam...

Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest 4 Men For Stealing Branded Garments Worth ₹13.39 Lakh From...

Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest 4 Men For Stealing Branded Garments Worth ₹13.39 Lakh From...

Mumbai This Weekend: Hollywood Icon Kevin Hart Set To Bring Rib-Tickling Comedy In The City

Mumbai This Weekend: Hollywood Icon Kevin Hart Set To Bring Rib-Tickling Comedy In The City

Navi Mumbai International Airport: First Look Revealed; Check Out Visuals

Navi Mumbai International Airport: First Look Revealed; Check Out Visuals