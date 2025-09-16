Mumbai Real Estate News: SEBI Rents 5-BHK Luxury Apartment In Prabhadevi For Chairman At ₹7 Lakh Per Month

SEBI Rents 5-BHK Luxury Apartment In Prabhadevi For Chairman At ₹7 Lakh Per Month | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has rented a luxury apartment in Prabhadevi for its chairman at a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh.

Details of Rustomjee Crown Flat

According to property documents accessed via Zapkey, SEBI has taken a 5-BHK apartment on the 51st floor of Tower A in Rustomjee Crown on Gokhale Road South. The flat, measuring around 3,000 sq. ft. carpet area, comes with four covered car parking slots.

Agreement Signed with Owners

The three-year leave-and-license agreement has been signed with owners Vijay Shrishrimal, Sanjay Shrishrimal, and Dhirendra Shrishrimal. The deal includes a security deposit of Rs 42 lakh and an annual rent escalation of 5%.

Fully Furnished Residence for Chairman

The apartment has been leased fully furnished with fixtures, fittings, and equipment. As per the agreement, the residence will be used by SEBI’s chairman and his family.

