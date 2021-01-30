Thane: Railway officials save a passenger who fell off into gap between platform and train in Kalyan

Thane: Alert railway officials saved a passenger who fell off into the gap between platform and train at Kalyan railway station during late evening hours on Friday .
"The incident took place on platform number 4, when a passenger aged around 79, was trying to board a moving train departing from Kalyan railway station with huge white sack. Noticing the same two officials from Railway Protection force (RPF) rushed towards him and saved him by pulling him away from the gap between the train ans platform, said a railway official from Kalyan.
"Masur Bafur Ahmed, 79, hails from Punjab escaped safely due to alert RPF officials while trying to board Punjab mail express. Fortunately Ahmed didn't suffer any injuries," added railway official.
The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on platform number 4 (downside) of Kalyan railway station and the incident was captured on CCTV camera.
"Such incidents are often witnessed at the Kalyan station, especially with the passengers boarding outstation trains. Even after regular announcement and awareness carried on the railway station to curb such incidents, this is the third such incident to take place on the same platform of the Kalyan Station in last two months," informed RPF official from Kalyan.
