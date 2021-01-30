Thane: Railway officials save a passenger who fell off into gap between platform and train in Kalyan





"Masur Bafur Ahmed, 79, hails from Punjab escaped safely due to alert RPF officials while trying to board Punjab mail express. Fortunately Ahmed didn't suffer any injuries," added railway official.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on platform number 4 (downside) of Kalyan railway station and the incident was captured on CCTV camera.

"Such incidents are often witnessed at the Kalyan station, especially with the passengers boarding outstation trains. Even after regular announcement and awareness carried on the railway station to curb such incidents, this is the third such incident to take place on the same platform of the Kalyan Station in last two months," informed RPF official from Kalyan.





