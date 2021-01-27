Thane: Labourer killed, 2 injured in accident on rail track near Kalyan

Thane: A labourer was crushed to death and two others were injured after they got trapped in a track relaying train (TRT) machine during maintenance work near Kalyan here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

This led to failure of the TRT machine and train movement between Ambernath and Badlapur section in Thane district was suspended, a Central Railway (CR) official said.

The incident took place around 3.30 am when the three contractual labourers while working got trapped in the machine, an official from Kalyan railway police station said. One of them died on the spot. Two others received injuries and they were rushed to a hospital, he said.