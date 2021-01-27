Central Railway diverts trains after TRT machine failure between Ambarnath and Badlapur - All you need to know

The Central Railway on Wednesday morning announced that several long distance trains were being diverted due to the failure of track relaying train (TRT) machine between Ambarnath and Badlapur.

In a statement that was shared on Twitter, the Central Railway said that during the maintenance block in the early hours of Wednesday, "the gantry of TRT derailed affecting the train services on this section". It added that while restoration work was in progress, several trains were being diverted to ensure that they didn't face difficulties.

"Mail/Express special trains have been diverted via Panvel-Karjat. Suburban trains are running from CSMT to Ambarnath only and between Badlapur and Karjat," the press release by the Central Railway explained.