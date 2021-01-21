Thane Police team on patrol saves 60-year-old woman from committing suicide in Kalyan

Thane: The city police on patrolling in Kalyan saves a 60-year-old woman while attempting suicide near Kalyan-Murbad bridge on Thursday morning.
"The incident occurred near the Rayte area near Kalyan when a senior citizen was attempting suicide by jumping into the river by standing near the safety barricades of the bridge. However, the police team on patrolling noticed the same and approached the woman and rescued her safely," said a police official from Kalyan.
After speaking to the woman, who was around the age of 60, it was found that she was mentally disturbed due to personal issues within her family, informed the official.
"After learning that she is standing near the barricades of the bridge with an aim to jump off, we convinced her and managed to step back. After further interrogation we handed her over to her family members by contacting them," said a senior official from Kalyan rural police station.
