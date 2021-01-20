Thane: Cops save woman from committing suicide in Kalyan; Anil Deshmukh lauds officials

Alert police officials averted major tragedies in Thane, and managed to save lives of two women, who tried to commit suicide at different places. Both the incidents took place on Tuesday. It is being reported that the women were depressed due to domestic and other issues.

In the first incident, a 60-year-old resident of Kalyan was trying to jump into a water body. An assistant police inspector from Titwala police station said he was passing by the Raita river bridge when he saw the woman. As she attempted to jump, her saree got entangled in a rod of the bridge pillar. While she was trying to pull her dress from the rod, the policeman rushed to the spot and pulled her up. The woman later told the police she wanted to commit suicide as she was fed up of her life.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh lauded the Kalyan Police officials for saving the woman's life. "Police Inspector Raju Vanzari and his colleagues from Kalyan Police Station saved the life of a woman who was planning to commit suicide. The sensitivity shown by them going above and beyond the call of duty is praiseworthy," Anil Deshmukh tweeted.