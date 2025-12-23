BMC Election Nominations Begin: Forms Available From December 23 To 29

The period for accepting nomination papers is from 11 am to 5 pm daily from December 23 to December 30. | File Photo

Mumbai: On Tuesday, on the first day of nomination process for the 2025-25 BMC elections, a total 4,165 forms were distributed at the BMC Returning Officers (RO) offices across Mumbai. However, there was no nomination submission by any candidate. The process with continue till December 30.

The administration clarified on Tuesday that nomination forms will be available to candidates in the respective RO offices during office hours from December 23 to December 29. On the last day, i.e December 30, the form will be available only till 4 pm. The nomination papers will not be issued on public holidays- Thursday, December 25 and Sunday, December 28.

The period for accepting nomination papers is from 11 am to 5 pm daily from December 23 to December 30. However, the nominations will not be accepted on Thursday, December 25, and Sunday, December 28.

After the process of submissions are completed, the scrutiny of the nomination papers received will be done on Wednesday, December 31 from 11 am. After the completion of the scrutiny process, the list of valid nominated candidates will be published immediately.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 2, 2026 from 11 am to 3 pm. The allotment of symbols and the list of final candidates will be published on Saturday, January 3.

The voting process for the Municipal Corporation General Election will be held on Thursday, January 15, 2026 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will be done on Friday, January 16 from 10 am.

"All the stages of scrutiny of nomination papers, verification of validity, withdrawal of candidature and announcement of final candidate list will be implemented as per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission. The Municipal Corporation is appealing to the candidates and political parties to strictly follow the time allotted for the nomination process," the administration said in its statement on Tuesday.

"While filing nomination papers, candidates are required to submit the required documents, affidavits and mandatory fees on time as per the Election Commission rules. The Municipal Corporation is informing that the rules will be strictly followed at every stage of the nomination process and candidates should take special note that if any error is found, the relevant nomination may be rejected," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has appointed 23 ROs and 23 Assistant ROs offices are operational in 23 ward offices across Mumbai.

On Tuesday, out of total 4165 nomination forms distributed, maximum of 415 forms were distributed in M West ward (Tilak Nagar, Chembur), followed by 347 at L ward (Kurla) and 300 at K East ward (Andheri, Jogeshwari Vile Parle East).

Ward wise nomination form distribution on Tuesday, December 23

A Ward - 18

B Ward- 25

C Ward - 46

D Ward - 52

E Ward- 225

F North - 200

F South - 107

G North - 185

G South- 118

L ward- 347

M East - 228

M West - 419

N Ward- 156

S Ward-240

T Ward- 116

H East + K East- 102

H East + H West - 263

K East + K North - 240

K East - 300

P South -183

P North- 92

P East - 183

R South - 164

R Central - 80

R North - 76

Total - 4,165

