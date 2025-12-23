Thackeray Brothers Set To Announce Alliance, Seal BMC Seat-Sharing Deal On December 24

Uddhav–Raj Thackeray Meeting Fuels Speculation Of Possible Alliance Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls | FPJ Image

Mumbai: All eyes are set on Mumbai as the much-anticipated political reunion of Thackeray brothers is expected to be formally announced on Tuesday, December 24, at noon. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray are likely to jointly announce their alliance along with the final seat-sharing arrangement for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The development is being seen as a significant political moment ahead of the civic polls in Mumbai and other major cities across Maharashtra.

According to sources, senior leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS have already held detailed discussions on seat sharing, and the framework of the alliance has been finalised. The two leaders are now expected to come together publicly to seal the agreement. With Shiv Sena and MNS joining hands, the political strength of the Thackeray family is set to increase, particularly in Mumbai, where both parties enjoy a strong support base.

Shiv Sena leaders have indicated that party workers from both sides have accepted the alliance wholeheartedly and that there is no confusion or dissent at the grassroots level. Clear instructions have been issued to cadres, and workers of both parties have already begun coordinating on the ground. According to Shiv Sena leaders, emotional reconciliation has taken place, and the final touches to the seat-sharing arrangement were completed late Monday night. They said the alliance has already been formed and that only the formal announcement regarding seat distribution remains.

Dismissing reports of any disagreement, Shiv Sena leaders maintained that there is no dispute over seat sharing between the two parties. They said the alliance was effectively sealed when the two brothers had appeared together at a public event at the Dome in Worli during june 2025 for the issue of Marathi language, and the upcoming announcement is merely a formal declaration of an already concluded understanding.

Reacting to the development, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said that democracy allows everyone the right to form alliances, but he criticised certain alliances as being driven purely by the desire for power. Without naming anyone directly, Shinde took a swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray–Raj Thackeray alliance, stating that some alliances are formed only for chairs and authority. He asserted that the Mahayuti alliance stands for development and public welfare, while accusing others of prioritising personal political gains. Expressing confidence ahead of the civic polls, Shinde said that only the saffron flag of the Mahayuti would fly in Mumbai and other municipal corporations across the state.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP president MLA Ameet Satam also downplayed the political impact of the Thackeray cousins coming together. He said the alliance between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would not significantly affect the outcome of the BMC elections. Satam claimed that the people of Mumbai have already made up their minds to support the BJP-led Mahayuti and expressed confidence that the next mayor of Mumbai would be elected from among Mahayuti corporators.

