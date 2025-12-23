 NCB Freezes ₹41.64 Lakh Worth Assets Of Navi Mumbai Drug Trafficker Navin Chichkar
NCB Freezes ₹41.64 Lakh Worth Assets Of Navi Mumbai Drug Trafficker Navin Chichkar

The attachment was carried out by the NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit and subsequently confirmed by the Competent Authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following a financial investigation into the proceeds of crime.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
NCB Freezes ₹41.64 Lakh Worth Assets Of Navi Mumbai Drug Trafficker Navin Chichkar

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has frozen assets worth Rs 41.64 lakh belonging to Navin Gurunath Chichkar, a Navi Mumbai-based drug trafficker alleged to be the kingpin of an inter-state and international narcotics syndicate, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said the frozen assets comprise a Citibank bank account and a Mini Cooper car, which investigators believe were acquired using proceeds from drug trafficking. The assets were provisionally frozen in November 2025, and the confirmation order was issued in December.

The case has its origins in an operation conducted on the intervening night of January 27 and 28, 2021, when the NCB intercepted three persons in the Belapur and Nerul areas of Navi Mumbai based on specific intelligence inputs. During the operation, the agency seized commercial quantities of cocaine and LSD, along with ganja, allegedly intended for sale in the local market.

Subsequent investigation led the NCB to Chichkar, a resident of CBD Belapur, who was identified as the alleged kingpin of the syndicate. Investigators said he coordinated drug procurement and distribution across multiple states and maintained links with overseas suppliers.

According to the agency, Chichkar is a habitual offender with five cases registered against him under the NDPS Act, three by the NCB’s Mumbai unit, one by Nerul police station, and one by Customs authorities. He was arrested following sustained surveillance and is currently lodged in judicial custody.

Officials said the asset freeze was part of the NCB’s broader strategy to dismantle narcotics networks by disrupting their financial channels and preventing the use of illicit proceeds.

