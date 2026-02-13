Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 13, 2026: Air Quality Deteriorates Sharply Overnight; AQI Remains in ‘Unhealthy’ Zone | Mumbai Rains X Page

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded moderate temperatures and cloudy skies on Friday, February 13, offering brief relief from the city’s recent cold conditions. However, the respite was short-lived as a dense layer of smog soon enveloped the city skyline, significantly reducing visibility across several areas and once again raising concerns over prolonged exposure to polluted air and its impact on public health.

According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies accompanied by haze. Temperatures are expected to range between 12°C and 35°C, slightly higher than what the city has witnessed over the past week, indicating a possible shift in weather patterns. While there has been a moderate decline in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI), the air quality remains far from ideal for residents.

Huge Jump In AQI Observed In Last 12 Hours

Mumbai’s current AQI stands at 274, which falls under the ‘unhealthy’ category. Over the last 12 hours, there has been a gradual increase in the AQI, starting from 160, the previous day at 2.30 pm, and now standing at 274. Such pollution levels are known to affect even healthy individuals, increasing the risk of respiratory discomfort and other health complications.

Huge Jump In AQI Observed In Last 12 Hours | AQI.in

Wadala and Kannamwar Nagar Among Worst Affected

Air quality remains particularly poor in several parts of the city, with large sections reporting ‘severe’ conditions. Wadala West recorded the highest AQI at 368. This was followed by Kannamwar Nagar Li at 338, Wadala Truck Terminal at 323, Sewri West at 320, and Bhoiwada at 319.

Wadala and Kannamwar Nagar Among Worst Affected | AQI.in

At the lower end of the spectrum, some of the regions are recording un unusually high AQI. Vidya Nagar recorded an AQI of ‘157’, falling into the poor category. This is followed by Bandra West Station, Dhakoji Sethpada, Natwar Nagar and Churi Wadi, each recording an AQI of 163, 167, 177 and 180, falling into the Poor category. Previously, pockets at the lower end of the spectrum would record an AQI that falls into the ‘Good’ category, raising concerns about the deteriorating air quality of the city.

AQI.in |

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

