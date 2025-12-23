 Mumbai News: 66-Year-Old Uber Passenger Killed As Cab Crashes Into Divider On Western Express Highway
The fatal mishap occurred on December 21 when Jesintha D'Souza, a resident of Vasai, was visiting her son Edward's home in Wadala. The latter had booked an Uber for her, in which she left at around 7.30am. Around 9.05am, a bystander contacted D'Souza's son, informing him that the cab had hit a road divider in front of Ashiana Hotel near the Magathane Metro Station.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
Mumbai: A 66-year-old Uber commuter died after the cab hit a road divider on the Western Express Highway. The driver fled the spot, said the police, while accusing him of speeding and negligent driving. A case has been filed and a hunt is on for the accused. Recently, FIRs have been filed against Uber for flouting of norms in separate cases.

The fatal mishap occurred on December 21 when Jesintha D'Souza, a resident of Vasai, was visiting her son Edward's home in Wadala. The latter had booked an Uber for her, in which she left at around 7.30am. Around 9.05am, a bystander contacted D'Souza's son, informing him that the cab had hit a road divider in front of Ashiana Hotel near the Magathane Metro Station.

The caller told Edward that D'Souza had sustained serious injuries and was being shifted to Shri Sai Hospital in Samta Nagar, Kandivali East, with the assistance of the police. Edward immediately rushed to the hospital where his mother had been admitted to the ICU in an unconscious state. The senior citizen succumbed to her injuries hours later.

A police officer said, “We are trying to trace the driver as he has switched off his phone. We have contacted Uber officials and asked them to visit the police station for inquiry.”

