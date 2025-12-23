Mumbai Rail Safety: Western Railway General Manager Felicitates 11 Employees For Preventing Untoward Incidents Through Alertness

Vivek Kumar Gupta - General Manager of Western Railway is seen along with Principal Head of Departments and the recipients of GM’s Safety Award | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 23: Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager of Western Railway, felicitated 11 employees at the Western Railway Headquarters in Mumbai for their exemplary performance that contributed to safe train operations.

These employees were recognised for their alertness and dedication during duty, which played a crucial role in preventing untoward incidents in November 2025. The awardees included employees from the Mumbai Central, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar divisions.

Mumbai Central Division Staff Among Awardees

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, two employees from the Mumbai Central Division, namely Sudam Patil, Fitter, and Rakesh Ashok Ghodichor, Goods Train Manager, Vasai Road, were awarded for their high level of commitment and dedication towards the safe running of trains in various areas of safety.

Vivek Kumar Gupta appreciated the alertness of all eleven employees who were awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate.

Timely Detection Averted Potential Mishaps

During a routine examination on November 18, 2025, Sudam Patil, Fitter, noticed that the centre pivot of a brake van was broken and immediately informed his senior without delay. After examination, the wagon was marked unsuitable for onward journey, preventing an untoward incident and ensuring the safety of passengers.

Alert Observation Prevented Major Accident

Rakesh Ashok Ghodichor, Goods Train Manager, on November 10, 2025, while taking charge of a train, observed that the Brake Power Certificate was invalid. He also observed that the locks of the rear container of the wagon were out of the lock holes.

He inspected the entire train to confirm his observations and reported the anomalies to the Deputy Station Superintendent, Vasai Road. Failure to detect this issue could have caused a major incident.

GM Praises Commitment To Rail Safety

Western Railway commended all awardee employees for their quick thinking and alertness, which played a key role in preventing untoward events.

