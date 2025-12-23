Mumbai Rail Infra Update: Western Railway To Add New Platform At Dadar Station To Ease Long-Distance Train Operations; ‘7A’ Numbering Under Consideration

Dadar railway station | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Dec 23: Western Railway (WR) is constructing a new platform at Dadar station, adjacent to the existing Platform No. 7, to facilitate the operation of additional platform-return long-distance trains. The move is aimed at improving operational flexibility at one of Mumbai’s busiest and most complex railway junctions.

Dadar’s Strategic Importance In Mumbai Rail Network

Dadar station serves as a critical interchange between the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway networks and handles a combined daily footfall of over six lakh passengers. At present, platforms numbered 1 to 7 cater to Western Railway services, while platforms 8 to 14 are used by Central Railway.

Unified Platform Numbering To Reduce Passenger Confusion

This unified numbering system was introduced in December 2023 to reduce passenger confusion, as both sections earlier had overlapping platform numbers, often causing long-distance travellers to report to the wrong side of the station and miss their trains.

‘7A’ Proposed To Avoid Renumbering CR Platforms

With the addition of the new platform on the Western Railway side, officials are considering numbering it as ‘7A’. An official said that assigning the number ‘8’ to the new platform would necessitate renumbering several Central Railway platforms, along with changes to signage and public announcement systems.

“Instead of changing the existing platform sequence once the work is completed, the new platform is proposed to be numbered ‘7A’,” the official said, while clarifying that the decision has not yet been formally finalised.

Earlier Changes To Maintain Logical Sequence

Further adjustments to platform numbering have already been made in recent years. In November 2024, Central Railway renamed Platform No. 10 as 9A and Platform No. 10A as 10, as part of efforts to maintain a logical sequence without disrupting the overall system.

Need Arises From Growing Long-Distance Traffic

Explaining the operational need for the new platform, a senior railway official said Dadar is an important station under the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway, from where several long-distance trains originate or terminate.

“Currently, there are only two terminal lines used for platform-return long-distance trains. After the completion of the sixth line, it will become difficult to handle such trains in the future. Hence, it has been decided to create an additional platform adjacent to Platform No. 7,” the official said.

Future Traffic Management Focus

Railway authorities said the new platform will help manage future traffic growth and ensure smoother handling of long-distance services, though a final call on its numbering is still awaited.

