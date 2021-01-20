Thane: Three including a woman arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 lakh

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city.
According to reports, acting on a tip-off, the Thane police's crime branch laid a trap on a highway in the city on Monday and nabbed the three accused near a bar.
At least 90 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 lakh was found on the accused, including two men from Junagadh of Gujarat and a woman from neighbouring Mumbai.
The accused has been identified as Banobar Safique Khotal (31) of Masjid Bunder and Junagadh residents Adil Nazirbhai Shaikh (24), Asama Mohammad Hussain Baba (19). A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them .The accused have been remanded to police custody till January 22 and further probe is underway.
Charas worth Rs 1.6 crore seized from Dahisar
Meanwhile, three persons were arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of 5 kg of charas worth Rs 1.6 crore in Dahisar. A team from the crime branch's unit-12 was on patrolling duty in the early hours of the day when it spotted three persons exchanging bags with each other in Dahisar (east), an official news agency PTI.
On examining the bags, the police recovered 5 kg from charas worth Rs 1.6 crore, following which the three men were placed under arrest. An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused, who have been sent to police custody till January 25.