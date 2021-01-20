Thane: Three including a woman arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 lakh

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city.

According to reports, acting on a tip-off, the Thane police's crime branch laid a trap on a highway in the city on Monday and nabbed the three accused near a bar.

At least 90 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 lakh was found on the accused, including two men from Junagadh of Gujarat and a woman from neighbouring Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as Banobar Safique Khotal (31) of Masjid Bunder and Junagadh residents Adil Nazirbhai Shaikh (24), Asama Mohammad Hussain Baba (19). A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them .The accused have been remanded to police custody till January 22 and further probe is underway.