Thane: 2 dead in separate road accidents in Mumbra and Bhiwandi

Thane: Two persons died on Monday in separate road accidents -- in Mumbra and Bhiwandi -- in Thane.

"Abdul Shaikh, 55, was hit by an unknown vehicle while he was traveling on his two-wheeler with his wife who was the pillion rider. The accident took place when the victim was plying towards Thane from the Reti bunder area of Mumbra. The accident led to Shaikh receiving serious injuries after falling down from his vehicle. Hence, he was taken to the Kalwa hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," said a police official from Mumbra.

Meanwhile, the other accident took place at the Narpoli area of Bhiwandi when an unknown pedestrian was crushed to death after being hit by a speeding truck.

"The deceased was between 35 to 40 years of age, and was hit by a speeding truck when he was walking along the road near the Shivdaya Hotel in Bhiwandi's Anjurphata. The accident led to serious injuries on his body, while the truck driver fled from the spot," said the police official from Bhiwandi.

In both the cases, the police have registered a complaint in the respective police stations. Further investigation is on.