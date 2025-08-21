 Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Warns Of Protests Over Potholes And Unsafe Bridges In Palghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Warns Of Protests Over Potholes And Unsafe Bridges In Palghar

Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Warns Of Protests Over Potholes And Unsafe Bridges In Palghar

Shiv Sena (UBT) criticises hazardous potholes and unsafe bridges ahead of Ganeshotsav, warning of protests if roads aren't fixed. Despite development projects, Palghar district struggles with growth and remains in poor condition nearly a decade post-formation.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Warns Of Protests Over Potholes And Unsafe Bridges In Palghar | File

Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken a strong stance against the many hazardous potholes, unsafe bridges, and inadequate concrete work on the roads. Only a few days remain until Ganeshotsav, and it has cautioned that the roads need to be fixed beforehand; otherwise, a significant protest will take place. In this context, during a meeting with Mahendra Kini, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department in Palghar, he inquired about the dire state of the road while presenting a statement.

Even after nearly ten years since Palghar district was formed, it has not experienced comprehensive growth. In spite of several development projects such as the Bullet Train, Mumbai-Baroda Expressway, Vadhan Port, Murbe Jetty, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, and the recently-launched Reliance Textile Park initiative, the district still remains in poor condition.

Students, emergency vehicles, and everyday people are experiencing significant hardship because of the bad state of the roads. Consequently, district leaders Ajay Thakur and Anup Patil have cautioned that Shiv Sena will initiate a vigorous demonstration if the potholes remain unfixed before Ganeshotsav according to a report by Saamana.

At this time, a thorough conversation took place regarding the Udhwa Dhundalwadi road, roadways in the Chinchani region, potholes on the Safale-Varai road, and the perilous state of the Pargaon Bridge.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Water Crisis Warning: Activist Flags Morbe Dam Not Desilted Since 1999 Despite NMMC’s 100% Flow Claim
Navi Mumbai Water Crisis Warning: Activist Flags Morbe Dam Not Desilted Since 1999 Despite NMMC’s 100% Flow Claim
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: BEST To Install 2,723 Lights, 15 Towers And Boost Bus Services In Mumbai For Safe Immersion Processions
Ganeshotsav 2025: BEST To Install 2,723 Lights, 15 Towers And Boost Bus Services In Mumbai For Safe Immersion Processions
Lunch @50 Paise, Idli @20 Paise: Udipi Vihar Restaurant Serves Food At 1962 Prices In Mumbai's Goregaon - VIDEO
Lunch @50 Paise, Idli @20 Paise: Udipi Vihar Restaurant Serves Food At 1962 Prices In Mumbai's Goregaon - VIDEO
Read Also
Maharashtra News: Aerial Shot Shows Moon-Like Craters On Mumbai-Goa Highway Ahead Of Ganesh...
article-image

The holdup in pouring concrete for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway is creating significant traffic jams. Residents are spending four to five hours traveling to Mumbai, and the frequency of accidents and fatalities has risen. Hence, the Pal family has requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to allow the concreting to proceed and re-tarmac

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Water Crisis Warning: Activist Flags Morbe Dam Not Desilted Since 1999 Despite NMMC’s...

Navi Mumbai Water Crisis Warning: Activist Flags Morbe Dam Not Desilted Since 1999 Despite NMMC’s...

Ganeshotsav 2025: BEST To Install 2,723 Lights, 15 Towers And Boost Bus Services In Mumbai For Safe...

Ganeshotsav 2025: BEST To Install 2,723 Lights, 15 Towers And Boost Bus Services In Mumbai For Safe...

Lunch @50 Paise, Idli @20 Paise: Udipi Vihar Restaurant Serves Food At 1962 Prices In Mumbai's...

Lunch @50 Paise, Idli @20 Paise: Udipi Vihar Restaurant Serves Food At 1962 Prices In Mumbai's...

Mumbai News: Bomb Threat Email Sent To Worli’s Four Seasons Hotel; Police Launch Probe

Mumbai News: Bomb Threat Email Sent To Worli’s Four Seasons Hotel; Police Launch Probe

Palghar News: 4 Workers Dead, 2 Serious After Nitrogen Gas Leaks At Pharma Company In Tarapur -...

Palghar News: 4 Workers Dead, 2 Serious After Nitrogen Gas Leaks At Pharma Company In Tarapur -...