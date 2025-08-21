Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Warns Of Protests Over Potholes And Unsafe Bridges In Palghar | File

Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken a strong stance against the many hazardous potholes, unsafe bridges, and inadequate concrete work on the roads. Only a few days remain until Ganeshotsav, and it has cautioned that the roads need to be fixed beforehand; otherwise, a significant protest will take place. In this context, during a meeting with Mahendra Kini, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department in Palghar, he inquired about the dire state of the road while presenting a statement.

Even after nearly ten years since Palghar district was formed, it has not experienced comprehensive growth. In spite of several development projects such as the Bullet Train, Mumbai-Baroda Expressway, Vadhan Port, Murbe Jetty, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, and the recently-launched Reliance Textile Park initiative, the district still remains in poor condition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Students, emergency vehicles, and everyday people are experiencing significant hardship because of the bad state of the roads. Consequently, district leaders Ajay Thakur and Anup Patil have cautioned that Shiv Sena will initiate a vigorous demonstration if the potholes remain unfixed before Ganeshotsav according to a report by Saamana.

At this time, a thorough conversation took place regarding the Udhwa Dhundalwadi road, roadways in the Chinchani region, potholes on the Safale-Varai road, and the perilous state of the Pargaon Bridge.

The holdup in pouring concrete for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway is creating significant traffic jams. Residents are spending four to five hours traveling to Mumbai, and the frequency of accidents and fatalities has risen. Hence, the Pal family has requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to allow the concreting to proceed and re-tarmac